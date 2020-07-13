MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) The Ukrainian government pretends it is committed to the effort toward peace in Donbas but in fact it just brings negotiations to deadlock, Russia's special representative in the Contact Group, Azamat Kulmuhametov, told Sputnik in an interview, expressing hope that Kiev will eventually start implementing the Minsk agreements conscientiously.

"Kiev puts up a front of being committed to arriving at peaceful settlement, it raises the level of its representation at the Minsk talks, it says all the time it is ready to work 24/7, it invites to the delegation 'its own' representatives from the isolated districts in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, but in fact it, on the contrary, does everything to bring the negotiations to deadlock," Kulmuhametov said.

The official expressed hope that Kiev would "perceive the hopelessness of trying to change the geopolitical situation for its own benefit" and start "conscientiously implementing the Package of Measures in its entirety."

"The retention of the 'neither war nor peace' situation serves neither the interests of the people of Ukraine, including Donbas, nor the interests of Russia that has always favored the restoration of normal neighborly relations with this country," Kulmuhametov added.