MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) Russian security forces have prevented an assassination attempt planned by the Ukrainian special services against Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of the RT broadcaster and Rossiya Segodnya international media group, and prominent Russian journalist Ksenia Sobchak, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Saturday.

"The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation, together with the Investigative Committee and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, prevented the preparation of the assassination of Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of the RT channel and the international information agency Rossiya Segodnya, by the Ukrainian special services," the FSB said in a statement, adding that "according to the information we have, the assassination of Ksenia Sobchak was also being prepared.

Members of a neo-Nazi group, Paragraph-88, who conducted reconnaissance near Simonyan's and Sobchak's places of work and residence, were detained in Moscow and the Ryazan Region on Friday, the FSB said.