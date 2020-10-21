UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's GDP Decline Slows Down To 3.3% In Sep, 3.8% In Q3 - Economic Development Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 12:19 AM

Russia's GDP Decline Slows Down to 3.3% in Sep, 3.8% in Q3 - Economic Development Ministry

The decline in Russia's gross domestic product (GDP) in September slowed down to 3.3 percent year-on-year after falling by 3.7 percent in August, the Russian Economic Development Ministry estimates

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) The decline in Russia's gross domestic product (GDP) in September slowed down to 3.3 percent year-on-year after falling by 3.7 percent in August, the Russian Economic Development Ministry estimates.

"Monthly GDP growth rates during the third quarter showed an upward trend: according to estimates, in September 2020, the fall slowed to minus 3.3 percent year-on-year compared to minus 3.7 percent year-on-year in August and minus 4.4 percent year-on-year in July," the ministry said.

Russia's economy shrunk just 3.8 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2020, compared to 8 percent fall in April-June 2020, it said.

The decline in GDP for 9 months of 2020 is estimated at 3.5 percent in annual terms, it said

Related Topics

Russia July August September 2020

Recent Stories

UAE delegation to Israel signs agreements to stren ..

6 minutes ago

UAE outlines most daunting challenges facing minin ..

6 minutes ago

UAE mourns Ibrahim Al Abed

1 hour ago

UN rights chief 'dismayed' at arrests of activists ..

30 minutes ago

Murad's press conference based on lies: Haleem

2 minutes ago

Leaders of EU Financial Institutions Hold Talks Ov ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.