ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday praised the role of Togolese troops in the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali.

"We very much appreciate Togo's contribution to the UN peacekeeping operation in Mali. Our Togolese friends make up the largest share of these peacekeeping forces," Lavrov told a news conference.

Lavrov said he had expressed his condolences to Togolese Foreign Minister Robert Dussey over deadly attacks on Togolese forces in Mali in the past weeks.

"This again underscores the need for our solidarity with our African colleagues at the international level," he said after their meeting in St. Petersburg.

Minister Dussey told Sputnik on the sidelines of the meeting that the West African nation hoped that Russia, being a major military power and a member of the UN Security Council, would contribute to restoring peace in the turbulent Sahel region.