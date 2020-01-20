(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) Negotiations between the United States and the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) over a peace deal are ongoing, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said on Monday, adding that the date when sides would sign an agreement is not known.

Taliban Spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Pakistani newspaper Dawn on Saturday that the US is set to sign a peace deal with the organization in January.

He said that the sides had already agreed to reduce "military operations."

"No, we do not have such information yet [regarding the date when the agreement would be signed]. As far as I know, negotiations are ongoing," Morgulov told reporters.

Since 2018, Washington and the Taliban have been attempting to negotiate a peace deal that would ensure the withdrawal of foreign troops in exchange for the movement's guarantee that the country would not become a safe haven for terrorists.