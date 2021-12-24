Russia's first serial project 22220 nuclear-powered icebreaker known as Sibir, was handed over to state atomic energy corporation Rosatom for exploitation on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) Russia's first serial project 22220 nuclear-powered icebreaker known as Sibir, was handed over to state atomic energy corporation Rosatom for exploitation on Friday.

"On December 24, the ceremony of signing of the Delivery-Acceptance Act of the first serial universal Project 22220 Sibir nuclear-powered icebreaker took place in Baltic Shipyard, St. Petersburg," the corporation said in a statement.

After necessary documents are completed and preparations for the winter-spring navigation are made, the icebreaker will leave St. Petersburg for the port of Murmansk, according to the statement.

The keel laying of the ship took place on May 26, 2015, and the icebreaker was floated on September 22, 2017.

Universal nuclear-powered icebreakers Ural, Yakutia, and Chukotka are currently under construction at Baltic Shipyard too, with all of them named after Russia's regions.

Project 22220 nuclear-powered icebreakers are to date the most powerful and the largest in the world. The ships ensure Russia's leading position in the Arctic. The icebreaker is 173.3 meters (568.6 feet) long and 34 meters broad with a 33,500-tonne displacement.