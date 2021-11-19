The export of the latest Russian anti-aircraft missile defense system S-500 will begin in the next few years, Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheev told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) The export of the latest Russian anti-aircraft missile defense system S-500 will begin in the next few years, Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheev told Sputnik.

"The deliveries of the S-500 Prometheus anti-aircraft missile system to the external market is expected in the next few years.

At present, the permits for it have not been issued," Mikheev said during the closure of 2021 Dubai Airshow.

According to Mikheev, the first deliveries of the S-500 to the Russian military are planned before the end of the year.