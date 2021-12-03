UrduPoint.com

Russia's Patrushev: It Would Be Nice If Washington Convinces Kiev To Stop Shelling Donbas

Russia's Patrushev: It Would Be Nice If Washington Convinces Kiev to Stop Shelling Donbas

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said that it would be nice if Washington persuaded Kiev to recognize the importance of taking into account the opinion of the Donbas population and to stop shelling it

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said that it would be nice if Washington persuaded Kiev to recognize the importance of taking into account the opinion of the Donbas population and to stop shelling it.

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Stockholm to discuss peaceful settlement of the conflict in Donbas and bilateral relations.

"Let's see if Washington succeeds in persuading its Kiev partners to follow the letter of the agreements reached," Patrushev told Russian news agencies.

"Taking into account the importance of a peaceful settlement of the internal Ukrainian conflict, we are waiting for US diplomacy to start fulfilling its promises. We believe that at the first stage it would be nice if Washington persuaded Kiev to recognize the importance of taking into account the opinion of the Donbas population and stop shelling it," he added.

