MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will not fly to Egypt in November for the UN climate change conference, his spokesman said on Thursday.

"No, he doesn't plan to," Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The global climate conference, also known as COP27, will be held in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm El Sheikh on November 7-18.