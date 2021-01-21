The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) will be glad to cooperate with the COVAX global coronavirus vaccine procurement facility but prioritizes direct shipments of the Sputnik V vaccine, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) will be glad to cooperate with the COVAX global coronavirus vaccine procurement facility but prioritizes direct shipments of the Sputnik V vaccine, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday.

"We work with COVAX, we are in negotiations, we have submitted information ... We will work with COVAX, but for us it will certainly not replace the approach that prioritizes direct shipments abroad," Dmitriev told reporters.

"COVAX will be a small part of our portfolio, most [of the shipments] will be direct, although we will be glad to cooperate," the RDIF chief explained.