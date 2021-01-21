UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's RDIF Favors Cooperation With COVAX, But Direct Sputnik V Shipments Still Priority

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 05:07 PM

Russia's RDIF Favors Cooperation With COVAX, But Direct Sputnik V Shipments Still Priority

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) will be glad to cooperate with the COVAX global coronavirus vaccine procurement facility but prioritizes direct shipments of the Sputnik V vaccine, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) will be glad to cooperate with the COVAX global coronavirus vaccine procurement facility but prioritizes direct shipments of the Sputnik V vaccine, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday.

"We work with COVAX, we are in negotiations, we have submitted information ... We will work with COVAX, but for us it will certainly not replace the approach that prioritizes direct shipments abroad," Dmitriev told reporters.

"COVAX will be a small part of our portfolio, most [of the shipments] will be direct, although we will be glad to cooperate," the RDIF chief explained.

Related Topics

Russia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Death toll in Madrid gas blast rises to four

2 minutes ago

Lithuania bids to co-host hockey champs after Bela ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow, Berlin Discuss Russia's Sputnik V Coronavi ..

2 minutes ago

Anushka, Kohli make first appearance since birth o ..

22 minutes ago

DEWA graduates 25 female employees from second bat ..

25 minutes ago

KP Food Authority discards over 400 litres adulter ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.