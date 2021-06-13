UrduPoint.com
Russia's Research Vessel Akademik Fedorov Returns From Antarctica

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 12:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) The Russian scientific research vessel Akademik Fedorov with polar explorers onboard has returned from Antarctica to St. Petersburg, the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute (AARI) said on Sunday.

"Today, June 13, the scientific expedition ship Akademik Fedorov has returned to St. Petersburg from an Antarctic voyage," a statement released by AARI said.

According to the statement, 89 people returned from the expedition and were accompanied by 65 crew members. The ship had traveled a distance exceeding 11,500 nautical miles ( around 13,233 miles).

The polar explorers brought scientific material for further cameral processing.

The stations in Antarctica were switched to the wintering regime meaning that all operations of the 66th Russian Antarctic Expedition were completed. The 67th Russian Antarctic Expedition is being planned.

"One of the most important events of the future Antarctic season will be the delivery of a scientific group to the Vostok station, where research into the subglacial lake Vostok will continue," the statement added.

Moreover, in the fall, material supplies will be dispatched to build a new wintering complex at the Antarctica station.

