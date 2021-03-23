(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Russia's Rostec corporation told Sputnik on Tuesday that it would present a totally new aircraft, alongside other developments, at the international MAKS air show that the Moscow Region will host from July 20-25.

Earlier in the day, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said that over 40 countries confirmed their intention to participate in the show.

"We would like to present as vividly as possible all of Russia's achievements in both military and civil aircraft construction, including prospective models of aircraft and helicopters, engines and other units, and advanced on-board systems.

We also have plans to present some new items, in particular, we will present a fundamentally new aircraft," Rostec said, without specifying if this will be a military aircraft or a civil aircraft.

All Rostec's subsidiaries engaged in aviation production will take part in the MAKS air show. The total area of the corporation's display will exceed 5,000 square meters.