UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Rostec To Present Brand New Aircraft At MAKS Air Show In Summer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 01:55 PM

Russia's Rostec to Present Brand New Aircraft at MAKS Air Show in Summer

Russia's Rostec corporation told Sputnik on Tuesday that it would present a totally new aircraft, alongside other developments, at the international MAKS air show that the Moscow Region will host from July 20-25

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Russia's Rostec corporation told Sputnik on Tuesday that it would present a totally new aircraft, alongside other developments, at the international MAKS air show that the Moscow Region will host from July 20-25.

Earlier in the day, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said that over 40 countries confirmed their intention to participate in the show.

"We would like to present as vividly as possible all of Russia's achievements in both military and civil aircraft construction, including prospective models of aircraft and helicopters, engines and other units, and advanced on-board systems.

We also have plans to present some new items, in particular, we will present a fundamentally new aircraft," Rostec said, without specifying if this will be a military aircraft or a civil aircraft.

All Rostec's subsidiaries engaged in aviation production will take part in the MAKS air show. The total area of the corporation's display will exceed 5,000 square meters.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia July All From Industry

Recent Stories

Russian Instructors Assisted Liberation of 30 Citi ..

2 minutes ago

Another 9-year old Zainab abducted, raped and kill ..

17 minutes ago

Albania Receives 10,000 Doses of Russia's Sputnik ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Records Less Than 9,000 COVID-19 Cases in P ..

2 minutes ago

Vietnam Registers Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Again ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 May Have Long-Term Effect on Multiple Org ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.