MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Thirty-one members of Katiba al-Tawhid wal-Jihad terrorist organization (banned in Russia) were detained in four regions across the country, they recruited new members and sent them to combat zones in Syria, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday.

The FSB, assisted by the internal affairs ministry and the national guard, carried out a special operation in Moscow, Novosibirsk, Yakutsk, Krasnoyarsk, Krasnoyarsk region and Novosibirsk region and managed to "suppress activities of a cross-regional structure of Katiba al-Tawhid wal-Jihad."

"Thirty-one persons from among its leaders and rank-and-file members were detained," the FSB said in a statement.

Members of the terrorist cell sent recruits to combat zones and sponsored terrorists in Syria. Investigators have already initiated criminal cases, the FSB added.