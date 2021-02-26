UrduPoint.com
Russia's Senior Lawmaker Slams US Airstrike On Syria As Illegitimate Bombing

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 10:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) The recent US airstrike on Syria is illegitimate, as this is in fact a bombing of a sovereign nation's territory, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy head of the Russian upper chamber's international affairs committee, told Sputnik on Friday.

The airstrike on eastern Syria, which the US launched to target infrastructure used by Iranian-backed militias, reportedly claimed several lives.

"This is absolutely illegitimate, as this is a bombing of a territory of a sovereign state," Dzhabarov said.

The senior lawmaker expressed the belief that Syria could request an urgent session of the United Nations Security Council to discuss the incident.

"Syria has every right to do it," Dzhabarov added, also noting that the incident could "lead to escalation throughout the region."

"Syria possesses modern weapons, including S-300 missile systems, and Americans should be utterly cautious with such actions," Dzhabarov went on to say.

