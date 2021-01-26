UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Tu-142 Planes Conducted Scheduled Flight Over Bering, Chukotsk Seas - Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 11:50 AM

Russia's Tu-142 Planes Conducted Scheduled Flight Over Bering, Chukotsk Seas - Military

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Russia's Tu-142 antisubmarine aircraft performed a scheduled flight over the Bering Sea and the Sea of Chukotsk, the flight range exceeded 8,000 kilometers (4,970 miles), the Eastern Military District said on Tuesday.

The comment was issued soon after the North American Aerospace Defense Command claimed having detected two Tu-142 planes in Alaska's air defense identification zone.

"On January 26, 2021, two Tu-142MZ long-range anti-submarine planes of the Pacific Fleet's naval aviation performed a scheduled flight over the waters of the Bering Sea and the Sea of Chukotks.

The aircraft spent over 11 hours in the air and covered over 8,000 kilometers," the Eastern Military District said.

The flight was carried out in strict compliance with international regulations for the airspace use, the Russian military stressed.

Crews of the Tu-142 planes practiced flights over featureless terrains, and piloting without ground electronic facilities for aerial navigation. The aircraft were accompanied by high-altitude MiG-31BM fighters of the Pacific Fleet in the close-in zone.

Related Topics

Russia January

Recent Stories

Pak  vs South Africa:  South Africa loses first ..

31 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 58 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

49 minutes ago

UAEU announces scientific research partnership on ..

2 hours ago

Indonesia set to pass 1 million coronavirus infect ..

2 hours ago

ADNOC named UAE’s most valuable brand for third ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 26, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.