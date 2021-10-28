'Rust' Movie Crew Member Did Not Fully Check Whether Prop Gun Had Live Ammo - Warrant

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) David Halls, an assistant director in the movie "Rust," did not conduct a full safety inspection of the prop gun that was used when actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal on set last week, according to a new search warrant Sputnik obtained on Wednesday from the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.

"During an interview with David Halls, when Affiant asked David about the safety protocol on set in regards to firearms, he advised, 'I check the barrel for obstruction most of the time there's no live fire, she (Hanna) opens the hatch and spins the drum, and I say cold gun on set,'" the warrant said. "David advised when Hannah showed him the firearm before continuing rehearsal, he could only remember seeing three rounds. He advised he should have checked all of them, but didn't, and couldn't recall if she spun the drum."