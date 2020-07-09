UrduPoint.com
S. Korea Starts Developing Marine Radar

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :South Korea plans to localize production of marine radar that has been exclusively imported so far, a state-funded shipbuilding institute said Thursday.

Under the plan, the Research Institute of Medium&small Shipbuilding (RIMS) will spend 6 billion won (US$5 million) to develop marine radar in cooperation with four other bodies, including state-funded Korean Marine Equipment Research Institute, the institute said in an emailed statement.

RIMS will push to export the marine radar if it succeeds in development, it said.

Marine radar has been imported from Japan and other countries, presenting a hurdle for the localization of Integrated Navigation System (INS), a composite navigation system designed to avoid ship collision and monitor the progress of ships.

