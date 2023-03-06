S. Korean Environment Ministry Approves Construction of Airport on Jeju Island - Reports

The South Korean Environment Ministry has approved the transport ministry's proposal to build a new international airport on the southern tourist island of Jeju after eight years of negotiation over the potential impact on local environment, South Korean media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) The South Korean Environment Ministry has approved the transport ministry's proposal to build a new international airport on the southern tourist island of Jeju after eight years of negotiation over the potential impact on local environment, South Korean media reported on Monday.

In 2015, the South Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport announced the selection of a 5.45 square kilometer (2,1 square miles) site in the eastern part of the island for the construction of the second international airport. The plan to build the airport was delayed for years due to strong opposition from the island's residents and environmental activists.

The environment ministry rejected four assessment reports submitted by the transport ministry before finally approving the fifth one, saying that it met the relevant requirements, the Yonhap news agency reported, adding that the proposal outlined ways to protect Jeju birds and their natural habitat.

However, the environment ministry has ordered further clarifications on how to keep aircraft safe from bird strikes, and also asked the transport ministry to address Jeju residents' concerns regarding noise level, the report said.

In addition, the transport ministry has to present the proposal to the public, which will have at least 14 days to submit their opinions, the news agency reported.

The proposal for the construction of the second airport was made after the existing airport of the island could not cope with the tourist flow and bad weather conditions.