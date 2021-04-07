S. Mongolian province launches tree-planting campaign to combat desertification

Southern Mongolian province of Dundgovi has launched a campaign to plant trees to combat desertification and reduce land degradation, the provincial department of environment and tourism said Wednesday

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Southern Mongolian province of Dundgovi has launched a campaign to plant trees to combat desertification and reduce land degradation, the provincial department of environment and tourism said Wednesday.

The province have recently launched a campaign to plant at least 80,000 trees across the province by 2022 to reduce the intensity of desertification and land degradation, Munkhsukh Munkhzul, specialist of environmental training and public education at the department, told Xinhua.

The department urges every household to plant at least eight trees and every organization at least 80 trees within the framework of the campaign.

At least 76.8 percent of the Mongolian total territory has been struck by desertification, according to the country's ministry of environment and tourism.

The frequency of climate-related natural disasters such as yellow dust storms have been on the rise in the country due to desertification resulting from climate change, it said.

Dundgovi, located in the Gobi desert region of southern Mongolia, is one of the provinces most affected by desertification.

Around 60 percent of the province's total territory has been affected by desertification, according to the provincial governor's office.