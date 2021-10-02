TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2021) Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili's extradition to Ukraine is not being considered, prosecutor Jarji Tsiklauri said on Friday.

Saakashvili is a citizen of Ukraine. He was detained earlier in the day in Georgia.

"The issue of Saakashvili's extradition is not being considered at this stage. However, if such a request comes to Georgia, the Ministry of Justice will start considering and make a legal decision.

But at this stage, nothing has been received, and this issue is not being considered," Tsiklauri said on the air of the Rustavi 2 broadcaster.

Having Ukrainian citizenship will not prevent Saakashvili from serving a prison term in Georgia, Tsiklauri said.

"His Ukrainian citizenship does not affect anything, because Saakashvili was convicted by three courts. He was sentenced to a term to be held in a Georgian penitentiary. His Ukrainian citizenship does not change anything," he said.