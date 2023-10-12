Open Menu

Salvadoran Troops Besiege Two Cities In Hunt For Gangsters

Muhammad Irfan Published October 12, 2023 | 10:30 AM

Apopa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) With rifles, helmets, and bulletproof vests, about 4,000 soldiers and police on Wednesday encircled sections of two Salvadoran cities as part of a massive crackdown on gang activity.

President Nayib Bukele imposed a state of emergency in March 2022 that has seen tens of thousands of alleged gang members rounded up -- a move popular among the people, but which has alarmed rights groups.

"Since this morning, 3,500 soldiers and 500 police have established three security perimeters" in parts of Apopa and Soyapango, cities which abut the capital San Salvador, Bukele wrote on social media Wednesday.

Soldiers guarded entry points to the neighborhoods to block anyone trying to flee, while police went house-to-house asking for identity documents and even rental contracts -- as many gangsters seize houses from locals.

Some officers even took up positions in a small church, while others checked passing vehicles, an AFP journalist observed.

Gangsters are often identified by their tattoos or IDs if they have police records. Locals typically know who they are too, and might tip off the police.

Defense Minister Rene Francis Merino said the operation "is a response to a call from the population indicating that there are some gang members trying to reorganize" in the area.

"We are not going to stop until we capture the last remaining terrorist (gang member). We will not allow small remnants to regroup and take away the peace that has cost us so much," said Bukele.

The new anti-gang raid came as Congress approved later that same day a nineteenth extension of the country's state of emergency.

Bukele imposed the state of emergency, which allows arrests without a warrant, after a particularly bloody weekend in March 2022 left 87 civilians dead at the hands of gang members.

Since then, about 73,000 alleged gang members have been arrested. More than 7,000 were later released.

In February, Bukele inaugurated a mega-prison considered the biggest in the Americas, with a capacity of 40,000, in central Tecoluca.

Bukele is expected to seek re-election in February 2024.

