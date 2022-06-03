Saudi Arabia Welcomes Extension of Truce in Yemen - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) Saudi Arabia welcomed the agreement to extend the truce in Yemen for two additional months, the foreign ministry said.

On Thursday, UN special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg announced the truce extension. The renewed agreement was extended under the same conditions as the original document, which came into effect on April 2.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia welcoming the announcement by the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to Yemen, Mr. Hans Grundberg, to extend the truce period to two months, in accordance with the terms of the basic agreement, and that the UN envoy to Yemen will be able to open a road for the movement of thousands of civilians on this important crossing for the daily and living life of Yemeni people," the ministry said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia reaffirms its readiness to support all efforts to achieve a lasting political solution to the Yemeni crisis and alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people, the statement added.

The conflict between the Yemeni government forces and the Houthis has been going on since 2014. The situation was further aggravated in 2015 after a coalition led by Saudi Arabia joined the conflict on the Yemeni government's side and began conducting air, land, and sea operations against the Islamist rebel movement. The Houthis often retaliate by firing projectiles and drones at Saudi and UAE oil facilities.

On April 1, a two-month ceasefire under the auspices of the United Nations began in Yemen, supported by all parties to the conflict, including the Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis.