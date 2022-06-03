UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Welcomes Extension Of Truce In Yemen - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2022 | 06:50 AM

Saudi Arabia Welcomes Extension of Truce in Yemen - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) Saudi Arabia welcomed the agreement to extend the truce in Yemen for two additional months, the foreign ministry said.

On Thursday, UN special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg announced the truce extension. The renewed agreement was extended under the same conditions as the original document, which came into effect on April 2.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia welcoming the announcement by the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to Yemen, Mr. Hans Grundberg, to extend the truce period to two months, in accordance with the terms of the basic agreement, and that the UN envoy to Yemen will be able to open a road for the movement of thousands of civilians on this important crossing for the daily and living life of Yemeni people," the ministry said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia reaffirms its readiness to support all efforts to achieve a lasting political solution to the Yemeni crisis and alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people, the statement added.

The conflict between the Yemeni government forces and the Houthis has been going on since 2014. The situation was further aggravated in 2015 after a coalition led by Saudi Arabia joined the conflict on the Yemeni government's side and began conducting air, land, and sea operations against the Islamist rebel movement. The Houthis often retaliate by firing projectiles and drones at Saudi and UAE oil facilities.

On April 1, a two-month ceasefire under the auspices of the United Nations began in Yemen, supported by all parties to the conflict, including the Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis.

Related Topics

Firing United Nations Yemen UAE Oil Road Saudi Same Saudi Arabia April 2015 All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Special Committee of Cabinet deliberates to file s ..

Special Committee of Cabinet deliberates to file sedition case against Imran Kha ..

6 hours ago
 Latvia Invites Canada, Ukraine to Three Seas Summi ..

Latvia Invites Canada, Ukraine to Three Seas Summit in Riga - Foreign Affairs Of ..

6 hours ago
 UN Official Says NPT Parties Should Agree to Set o ..

UN Official Says NPT Parties Should Agree to Set of Measures to Reduce Risk of N ..

6 hours ago
 US House Judiciary Committee Considers Gun Control ..

US House Judiciary Committee Considers Gun Control Package After Series of Mass ..

6 hours ago
 Govt takes inevitable decision, raises petroleum p ..

Govt takes inevitable decision, raises petroleum prices to strike deal with IMF: ..

6 hours ago
 US, Russia Need to Return to Arms Control Dialogue ..

US, Russia Need to Return to Arms Control Dialogue at First Opportunity - UN Off ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.