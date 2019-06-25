UrduPoint.com
Saudi Influence Prevents UN From Effectively Responding To Khashoggi Murder - Rapporteur

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 11:10 AM

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) The political influence of Saudi Arabia within the United Nations does not allow the organization to effectively respond to the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary and arbitrary executions, Agnes Callamard, told Sputnik in an interview.

Last week, Callamard issued a report calling on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to launch a follow-up criminal probe of the killing due to "credible evidence" that warrants further investigation of senior Saudi officials, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that such a probe would require a green light from either UN member states or the Security Council.

"I am realistic. I am fully concur with what you have suggested, which is the influence of Saudi Arabia does have an impact on the capacities and the willingness of member states and UN bodies to respond effectively to the murder," Callamard said.

According to Callamard, the Saudi influence in the United Nations is undoubtedly an important issue.

"I think at the moment the UN has been paralyzed in responding to the crime because of the politics. It is a pity. In many ways it does not need to be paralyzed if there are more permanent mechanisms that can take actions without making it difficult for the secretary-general to do so," she added.

The UN special rapporteur believes that the UN secretary-general and the Security Council must demand an independent international investigation into the murder of the Saudi journalist.

Khashoggi, who was a well-known critic of Saudi policies, went missing last October after he entered the Saudi consulate in Turkey's Istanbul. Riyadh initially denied any knowledge of the journalist's whereabouts but eventually admitted that Khashoggi had been killed inside the embassy and alleged that his body had been dismembered.

Saudi authorities have charged 11 people with Khashoggi's murder. Ankara has meanwhile demanded that the accused be extradited to Turkey and that Riyadh reveal the whereabouts of the journalist's remains.

