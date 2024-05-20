Open Menu

Saudi Initiative To Improve Services For The Elderly, The Disabled, And People In Poor Health

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2024 | 07:37 PM

Saudi initiative to improve services for the elderly, the disabled, and people in poor health

The Presidency for Religious Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has launched an initiative to improve pilgrims' experience, with focus on providing better care and a more suitable worship environment for the sick, elderly, and disabled pilgrims

Makkah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The Presidency for Religious Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has launched an initiative to improve pilgrims' experience, with focus on providing better care and a more suitable worship environment for the sick, elderly, and disabled pilgrims.

That is done through specialized care for pilgrims with special needs.

The presidency will train staff and prepare resources to ensure that pilgrims receive appropriate care. It will also make it easier for pilgrims to access the holy places where they perform Hajj rituals.

To address the religious needs of pilgrims with varying abilities, the presidency will utilize flexible technologies, which will further enhance the experience of all pilgrims.

Sheikh Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, head of the religious affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque, said the initiative will "highlight the humanitarian role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, by taking greater care of sick pilgrims, the elderly, and the disabled”.

The initiative aligns with the Vision 2030 goal of improving religious services for pilgrims at the two holy mosques, and reflects the Kingdom's commitment to enriching the Hajj and Umrah experience for all pilgrims, including those with special needs.

Related Topics

Hajj Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais Saudi Arabia Mosque All

Recent Stories

KU cancels admission for submitting bogus markshee ..

KU cancels admission for submitting bogus marksheet

31 seconds ago
 Putin says Iran's Raisi was an 'outstanding' leade ..

Putin says Iran's Raisi was an 'outstanding' leader

32 seconds ago
 Man commits suicide in Faislabad

Man commits suicide in Faislabad

34 seconds ago
 Questions swirl a day after DR Congo 'coup attempt ..

Questions swirl a day after DR Congo 'coup attempt'

35 seconds ago
 Atmospheric condition may trigger GLOF or flash fl ..

Atmospheric condition may trigger GLOF or flash floods in GB, Chitral: PMD warns

37 seconds ago
 KU extends registration deadline for upcoming conv ..

KU extends registration deadline for upcoming convocation

14 minutes ago
Wang Yi offers condolences over deaths of Iranian ..

Wang Yi offers condolences over deaths of Iranian president, foreign minister

5 minutes ago
 IGP emphasizes improvement of medical facilities i ..

IGP emphasizes improvement of medical facilities in police hospitals

5 minutes ago
 Taliban govt 'deeply saddened' by death of Iranian ..

Taliban govt 'deeply saddened' by death of Iranian president

5 minutes ago
 Girl dies, two minors receive injuries as roof of ..

Girl dies, two minors receive injuries as roof of room caved in

5 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program

5 minutes ago
 Acting President for further consolidating bilater ..

Acting President for further consolidating bilateral ties with Malaysia

23 seconds ago

More Stories From World