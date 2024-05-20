Saudi initiative to improve services for the elderly, the disabled, and people in poor health

(@FahadShabbir)

Makkah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The Presidency for Religious Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has launched an initiative to improve pilgrims' experience, with focus on providing better care and a more suitable worship environment for the sick, elderly, and disabled pilgrims.

That is done through specialized care for pilgrims with special needs.

The presidency will train staff and prepare resources to ensure that pilgrims receive appropriate care. It will also make it easier for pilgrims to access the holy places where they perform Hajj rituals.

To address the religious needs of pilgrims with varying abilities, the presidency will utilize flexible technologies, which will further enhance the experience of all pilgrims.

Sheikh Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, head of the religious affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque, said the initiative will "highlight the humanitarian role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, by taking greater care of sick pilgrims, the elderly, and the disabled”.

The initiative aligns with the Vision 2030 goal of improving religious services for pilgrims at the two holy mosques, and reflects the Kingdom's commitment to enriching the Hajj and Umrah experience for all pilgrims, including those with special needs.