Saudi Ministry Of Industrial And Mineral Resources Participates In Canada PDAC 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Saudi Ministry of Industrial and Mineral Resources participates in Canada PDAC 2024

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) A delegation from several entities from the Saudi industry and mineral resources' system participated in PDAC 2024, Toronto, Canada under the umbrella of "Invest Saudi"

The Saudi delegation was represented at the World’s Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention, Canada by the CEO of the Saudi Geological Survey, Eng. Abdullah Al-Shamrani, the Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources for Mining Resources, Eng. Ali Al-Amoudi, and the Assistant Undersecretary for Mining Empowerment, Abdulrahman Al-Balushi.

On the sidelines of the conference, the Saudi delegation held meetings with leading delegations from Candada, the Czech Republic and the Republic of Ecuador, part of the 85 meetings they are scheduled to hold with officials of countries and international companies participating in the event.

The delegation organized three sessions during their visit, two in Toronto, and one in Montreal, with the aim of reviewing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s geology and the promising investment opportunities in its mining sector, in the presence of more than 300 representatives of Canadian and international mining companies.

