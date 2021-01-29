UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scandal-hit Cyprus Unveils Measures To Tackle Graft

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 11:36 PM

Scandal-hit Cyprus unveils measures to tackle graft

Cyprus on Friday unveiled a series of measures to tackle corruption, months after alleged abuses were uncovered in a controversial "golden passports" scheme for foreign investors

Nicosia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Cyprus on Friday unveiled a series of measures to tackle corruption, months after alleged abuses were uncovered in a controversial "golden passports" scheme for foreign investors.

President Nicos Anastasiades vowed to "create a strong network of prevention" and to "fight corruption" as he announced the new measures at a news conference.

Among the moves proposed were the creation of a graft-reporting hotline, legislation to protect whistleblowers, tougher sentences for those convicted of corrupt practices and speeding up the judicial process.

The Mediterranean island scrapped the passport scheme in November after Al Jazeera aired a documentary showing reporters posing as fixers for a Chinese businessman seeking a Cypriot passport despite having a criminal record.

The Doha-based television network reported that dozens of those who applied were under criminal investigation, international sanctions or even serving prison sentences.

Parliament speaker Demetris Syllouris and a senior lawmaker, secretly filmed allegedly trying to facilitate a passport for the fugitive investor, later resigned, although they denied any wrongdoing.

Anastasiades went on national television on Thursday to reject accusations that he had personally benefitted from the scheme through his family's law firm, but he admitted mistakes had been made.

"I believe that with everyone's cooperation and decisiveness, it is possible to adopt the proposed measures as soon as possible so we can create a strong network of prevention, protection, and fight corruption," the president said on Friday.

Other measures included the creation of an integrity service authorised to carry out real-time audits of politicians and their declared assets and probe possible conflicts of interest.

The island's police force would also face extra scrutiny with a special internal affairs unit.

"Our planning aims at the best possible reinforcement of the legislative, political, financial, and social environment," said Anastasiades.

Justice Minister Emily Yiolitis said a corruption-fighting unit answerable to the attorney general's office would draft a code of ethics for all state officials.

She said an independent anti-corruption authority would also be created for the public to come forward and provide information anonymously.

Cyprus, a member of the European Union since 2004, had long faced pressure from the EU to reform the passport scheme over concerns it may have helped organised crime gangs infiltrate the bloc.

The Nicosia government had argued that the scheme was set up to attract much-needed investment in the wake of the island's 2013 banking crisis.

Cyprus issued thousands of passports under the scheme which allowed investors to acquire one in exchange for an investment of 2.5 million Euros ($3 million), netting some seven billion euros for the state's coffers over the years.

The programme was also dogged by money laundering allegations.

Related Topics

Corruption Police Exchange China European Union Nicosia Cyprus Money May November Criminals Gold Family TV All From Government Best Billion Million

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed underlines importance of preservi ..

1 hour ago

Biden Administration Reviewing US-China Trade Deal ..

2 minutes ago

EU Medicines Watchdog Says Approved AstraZeneca Ov ..

2 minutes ago

AstraZeneca welcomes EU agency's approval of Covid ..

2 minutes ago

IOM to Require $3Bln for 2021 Crises Response Plan ..

1 hour ago

Five Covid-19 patients die in Romania hospital fir ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.