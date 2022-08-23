Scholz Says Canada, Germany Agree on New Package of Military Aid to Kiev

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday that Canada and Germany have agreed on a new package of military aid to Kiev, including air defense systems and missile systems.

Scholz is currently in Canada and meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"We have put on track a new package, including another modern air defense systems, rocket launchers and tons of ammunition, anti-drone devices and armored recovery vehicles," Scholz said in a virtual address to the Kiev-hosted Crimea Platform summit.