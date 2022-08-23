UrduPoint.com

Scholz Says Canada, Germany Agree On New Package Of Military Aid To Kiev

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Scholz Says Canada, Germany Agree on New Package of Military Aid to Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday that Canada and Germany have agreed on a new package of military aid to Kiev, including air defense systems and missile systems.

Scholz is currently in Canada and meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"We have put on track a new package, including another modern air defense systems, rocket launchers and tons of ammunition, anti-drone devices and armored recovery vehicles," Scholz said in a virtual address to the Kiev-hosted Crimea Platform summit.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canada German Vehicles Germany Kiev Justin Trudeau

Recent Stories

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack on hot ..

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack on hotel in Mogadishu

3 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Test tour will start in Rawalpindi on ..

Pak Vs Eng: Test tour will start in Rawalpindi on Dec 1

1 hour ago
 What is Asif Ali's two-pronged power-hitting strat ..

What is Asif Ali's two-pronged power-hitting strategy?

1 hour ago
 Threat to sessions judge: IHC summons Imran Khan

Threat to sessions judge: IHC summons Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Naeema Butt's latest photos storm into social medi ..

Naeema Butt's latest photos storm into social media

2 hours ago
 Punjab reports 49 deaths due to torrential rains

Punjab reports 49 deaths due to torrential rains

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.