Scholz Says Putin Should Come to G20 in Bali

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wishes that Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the upcoming Group of Twenty (G20) summit in Indonesia.

"It would have been good if he had gone to Bali," Scholz said during a stop in Vietnam (on his way to Indonesia), as quoted by Deutschlandfunk radio on Sunday.

The German chancellor added that Putin would have to face certain questions and criticism from Western countries if he were to go to the G20 summit.

Indonesia, which is currently presiding over the G20, will be hosting the group's summit in Bali from November 15-16.

On Thursday, the Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not attend the summit, and that the Russian delegation would be headed by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Russian delegates arrived in Bali earlier on Sunday. Ahead of their arrival, the Russian Foreign Ministry said it believed that expanding the agenda of the G20 by including matters of peace and security is "unviable" and constitutes an incursion into the domain of the UN Security Council.