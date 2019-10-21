UrduPoint.com
SCO Secretary-General Stresses Need For Speedy Conflict Resolution In Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 12:15 PM

An early settlement of the conflict in Afghanistan is a key factor in establishing stability in the region, Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretary-General Vladimir Norov said Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) An early settlement of the conflict in Afghanistan is a key factor in establishing stability in the region, Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretary-General Vladimir Norov said Monday.

"One of the key factors in strengthening stability and security in the region and in the world as a whole is the speedy resolution of the conflict in Afghanistan," Norov said at the 9th Beijing Xiangshan Forum.

He added that the SCO was making a significant contribution to resolving this issue.

"Afghanistan continues to maintain the status of the largest producer and supplier of opiates in the world, the proceeds from the sale of which is one of the main sources of terrorism financing," Norov added.

The secretary-general noted that with the coordinating role of the SCO anti-terrorist structure in 2018 alone more than 360 terrorist crimes were prevented at the preparation stages, more than 80 underground terrorist cells and 67 militants were neutralized, including ten leaders of terrorist groups.

The SCO is an intergovernmental organization, currently comprising eight member states, namely China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. It also has four observer states such as Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia, while Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Turkey are the organization's dialogue partners.

The 9th Xiangshan Forum on security is being held in Beijing from October 20-22. The forum is organized by the China Association of Military Science and the China Institute of International Strategic Studies, with participating defense ministers, experts, and former military officials. The first Xiangshan forum was held in 2006. Starting from 2015 it was held annually.

