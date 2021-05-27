UrduPoint.com
Scores Of Congolese People Heading To Rwanda Fear Another Volcano Eruption - Official

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Numerous people from the city of Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) are slowly making their way to Rwanda, in apprehension of another deadly volcanic eruption of Mount Nyiragongo, spokesman for Rwanda's Ministry of Disaster Management and Refugees Affairs Twishime Midimar told Sputnik on Thursday.

The volcano, located about 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of Goma and Lake Kivu on the DRC's border with Rwanda, started to erupt on Saturday, forcing about 8,000 Goma residents to flee to the neighboring nation.

The natural disaster left over 30 people dead. Another eruption is reportedly imminent.

"It is true, a large number of Congolese are coming to Rwanda through borders in Rubavu [district]," Midimar said.

The last time a major Nyiragongo eruption occurred was in 2002. Back then, the natural disaster claimed the lives of around 250 people, while 120,000 were left homeless as lava flows destroyed about 20% of Goma.

