Paris (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ):David Grann must be the only writer who can boast that back-to-back books are being made into films by Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio. He says the trick is making incredible facts seem "plausible".

"Killers of the Flower Moon", a true-life tale of murder and exploitation among the Osage Native American community in 1920s America, comes to cinemas and Apple TV in October, having already received rave reviews from its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.

Grann wrote the book and says he loves Scorsese's adaptation, which stars DiCaprio and Robert De Niro and takes a different focus.

"The Osage were deeply involved in the production.

That's what makes the movie so powerful. It's shot on location, in the very places where this occurred," Grann told AFP during a visit to Paris.

Before it was even finished, Apple had already bought the rights to his next work, "The Wager", for Scorsese and DiCaprio to adapt.

It promises to be an expensive affair since it tells the astonishing story of a British ship, HMS Wager, that faced a mutiny and was wrecked off the coast of South America in 1741.

These are not his first adaptations. Previous stories have been put on screen, including another South American tale, "The Lost City of Z" and the story of a polite, elderly bank robber, "The Old Man and the Gun" which starred Robert Redford.