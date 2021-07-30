Second Jewelry Shop Robbed in Paris in Three Days - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) A second jewelry store in three days has been robbed in Paris, the LCI broadcaster reported on Friday.

On Tuesday, French media said that an unidentified person stole jewels worth around two million Euros ($2.4 million) from a Chaumet jewelry shop. The police have already arrested two suspects.

The broadcaster reported that the recent robbery occurred after Friday at midday. Two men stormed a Dinh Van shop in the fourth arrondissement. The perpetrators stole jewels worth 2 million euros, threatening employers with a stun gun and tear gas grenade.

No one was reported injured. Policemen from the organized crime office are working at the site of the incident.