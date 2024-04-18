Open Menu

Self-harm Hospitalization Rates Three Times Higher For Australian Teenagers Than Adults: Report

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Self-harm hospitalization rates three times higher for Australian teenagers than adults: report

CANBERRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Australian teenagers are three times more likely to be hospitalized with injuries caused by self-harm than adults, government data has revealed.

According to a report published by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) on Thursday, 6,612 children and adolescents aged 0-18 were hospitalized due to intentional self-harm in the 12-month period to the end of June 2022.

Females accounted for 5,477, or 82.8 percent, of self-harm hospitalizations among children and teenagers, the report said.

Of the total 6,612 children and teenagers who were hospitalized due to self-harm, more than 95 percent were aged 16-18.

Among the 16-18 age group the hospitalization rate due to intentional self-harm was 340.7 per 100,000 people, 3.4 times higher than the 99.4 per 100,000 people among the adult population.

Overall there were 88,766 Australians aged 0-18 who were hospitalized due to injury in the 12-month period covered by the report.

Falls were the most common cause of injury requiring hospitalization, accounting for 32.6 percent of the total, followed by contact with objects, and fractures were the most common type of injury.

Related Topics

June Government

Recent Stories

Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update

Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update

6 hours ago
 Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova s ..

Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka

6 hours ago
 Arandu's roads closed due to flooding

Arandu's roads closed due to flooding

6 hours ago
 Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area

Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area

6 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nat ..

Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nationals: FO

6 hours ago
 Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update

Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update

6 hours ago
Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehi ..

Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehicle

6 hours ago
 Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike rider ..

Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike riders

6 hours ago
 Turkey's Freedom Flotilla ready to set sail for Ga ..

Turkey's Freedom Flotilla ready to set sail for Gaza

7 hours ago
 French teen dies from heart failure after knife at ..

French teen dies from heart failure after knife attack near school

7 hours ago
 Iranians appear unfazed by Isfahan blasts

Iranians appear unfazed by Isfahan blasts

7 hours ago
 UAF celebrates Int'l Chinese Language Day

UAF celebrates Int'l Chinese Language Day

7 hours ago

More Stories From World