Senate Confirms Trump Nominee Fisher To Serve As US Ambassador To Belarus
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 05:30 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) The Senate has confirmed Julie Fisher to be the next US ambassador to Belarus.
The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Fisher's nomination by voice vote.
In April, President Donald Trump nominated Fisher, a career diplomat, to be the first after a lengthy hiatus US ambassador to Belarus, essentially reestablishing full diplomatic relations between the two countries.