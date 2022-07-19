Sending Weapons to Ukraine by Vessels Intended for Grain Is Impossible - Russian Diplomat

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2022) Russia considers it unacceptable to send Western weapons to Kiev by ships that are expected to take out grain through the Black Sea, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said.

"In principle, we, of course, consider it impossible to use these humanitarian supplies to deliver lethal weapons from Western countries ... to Ukraine ... which further incite the irreconcilability of the Ukrainian side," Vershinin told reporters.