Senegal Candidate Anta Babacar Ngom Runs Fast-track Campaign
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2024 | 01:40 PM
Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) A cacophony of horns and cheers erupted as the only woman standing in Senegal's presidential election emerged from the sunroof of her SUV in the outskirts of the capital Dakar.
Anta Babacar Ngom was on her third day of the campaign trail and, like the other 18 candidates in the race, she has less than two weeks to win over voters.
"Call me the women's candidate, call me the woman candidate, I fully embrace it. But I am the candidate of all Senegalese," Ngom told AFP.
The normal 21-day campaign period has been cut short by a week after a last-minute change to the electoral Calendar.
President Macky Sall finally set the election date of March 24 following weeks of turmoil triggered by his postponement of the vote originally planned for February.
The campaign period started on Saturday and ends at midnight on March 22, leaving candidates scrambling to readjust their strategies to fit the accelerated timetable.
"It's extremely difficult," said Ngom, a political newcomer and opposition candidate.
"It requires a certain ingenuity. You have to be innovative".
The 40-year-old businesswoman runs Senegal's largest poultry company, which was founded by her father.
Her ambition is to break down barriers in Senegal's conservative society to become the country's first woman president.
Recent Stories
LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr to Iftar during Ramazan
Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU
New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024
Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana
Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi
Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise
Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife
Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority
Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids
Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bid
More Stories From World
-
UK economy grows 0.2%, sparking hopes of recession exit8 minutes ago
-
Palestinian children's deaths greater than child death toll across all conflicts for 4 years: UN8 minutes ago
-
Adidas reports 2023 loss, as Kanye fallout weighs28 minutes ago
-
5.1-magnitude quake hits Ryukyu Islands, Japan --38 minutes ago
-
Chinese yuan strengthens to 7.0930 against USD Wednesday38 minutes ago
-
Climate change threat to Australian security, economy, infrastructure: gov't report38 minutes ago
-
U.S. stocks close higher despite firm inflation reading38 minutes ago
-
U.S. agricultural futures rise or unchanged38 minutes ago
-
Crude futures settle lower38 minutes ago
-
U.S. dollar ticks up38 minutes ago
-
Australian scientists achieve record efficiency for next-gen solar technology48 minutes ago
-
Hinese shares close lower Wednesday48 minutes ago