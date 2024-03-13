Open Menu

Senegal Candidate Anta Babacar Ngom Runs Fast-track Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Senegal candidate Anta Babacar Ngom runs fast-track campaign

Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) A cacophony of horns and cheers erupted as the only woman standing in Senegal's presidential election emerged from the sunroof of her SUV in the outskirts of the capital Dakar.

Anta Babacar Ngom was on her third day of the campaign trail and, like the other 18 candidates in the race, she has less than two weeks to win over voters.

"Call me the women's candidate, call me the woman candidate, I fully embrace it. But I am the candidate of all Senegalese," Ngom told AFP.

The normal 21-day campaign period has been cut short by a week after a last-minute change to the electoral Calendar.

President Macky Sall finally set the election date of March 24 following weeks of turmoil triggered by his postponement of the vote originally planned for February.

The campaign period started on Saturday and ends at midnight on March 22, leaving candidates scrambling to readjust their strategies to fit the accelerated timetable.

"It's extremely difficult," said Ngom, a political newcomer and opposition candidate.

"It requires a certain ingenuity. You have to be innovative".

The 40-year-old businesswoman runs Senegal's largest poultry company, which was founded by her father.

Her ambition is to break down barriers in Senegal's conservative society to become the country's first woman president.

Related Topics

Election Vote Company Dakar Senegal February March Women All From Race Opposition

Recent Stories

LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr t ..

LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr to Iftar during Ramazan

21 minutes ago
 Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdra ..

Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU

2 hours ago
 New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Government's priority to navigate national challen ..

Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana

14 hours ago
Women's Day declamation contest held at Women Univ ..

Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi

14 hours ago
 Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition d ..

Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise

14 hours ago
 Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political s ..

Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife

14 hours ago
 Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top ..

Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority

14 hours ago
 Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

14 hours ago
 Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bi ..

Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bid

15 hours ago

More Stories From World