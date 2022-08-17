UrduPoint.com

Senior Polish Diplomat Unhappy With Scholz's Reluctance To Refuse Visas To Russians

Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2022 | 06:57 PM

Senior Polish Diplomat Unhappy With Scholz's Reluctance to Refuse Visas to Russians

Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz criticized German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday for speaking up against a EU-wide ban on Russian tourists

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz criticized German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday for speaking up against a EU-wide ban on Russian tourists.

"He did not understand or did not read all these reports that point to a huge support of Vladimir Putin among ordinary Russians," Przydacz said.

Scholz said on Tuesday that many Russians were fleeing their country in protest against the special operation in Ukraine. He argued that the European Union remained united in its attitude to the Ukrainian conflict.

Related Topics

Protest Ukraine Russia German European Union Vladimir Putin All

Recent Stories

SSP Traffic meets NHA officials to discuss Karakor ..

SSP Traffic meets NHA officials to discuss Karakoram Highway issues

2 minutes ago
 Rs 40b spent on treatment of 19m people

Rs 40b spent on treatment of 19m people

2 minutes ago
 New Zealand Introduces State of Emergency in Sever ..

New Zealand Introduces State of Emergency in Several Regions Due to Severe Weath ..

2 minutes ago
 Process of Hockey India elections to be completed ..

Process of Hockey India elections to be completed by Oct 9

2 minutes ago
 Relief operation underway in flood affected areas: ..

Relief operation underway in flood affected areas: Commissioner

6 minutes ago
 LCCI urges foreign investors to make investment in ..

LCCI urges foreign investors to make investment in Pakistan

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.