WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz criticized German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday for speaking up against a EU-wide ban on Russian tourists.

"He did not understand or did not read all these reports that point to a huge support of Vladimir Putin among ordinary Russians," Przydacz said.

Scholz said on Tuesday that many Russians were fleeing their country in protest against the special operation in Ukraine. He argued that the European Union remained united in its attitude to the Ukrainian conflict.