Senior Russian Lawmaker Says No Reason To Doubt Venezuelan General Election Results

Mon 07th December 2020 | 10:30 PM

Venezuela has hosted its recent general election in accordance with the country's law and constitution, averting any need to question its legitimacy, Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, has told Sputnik

The lawmaker was at the head of a Russian upper house delegation to monitor the election in Venezuela.

"The election took place in correspondence with the constitution and existing law. The Russian observers have not detected violations in the processes' organization that could have distorted its results," Kosachev said by phone from Caracas, adding that there is "no reason for questioning the election's legitimacy."

Meanwhile, Kosachev told the official Russian upper house tv channel, Vmeste-RF, that the election was successfully held despite fears of outside interference.

The lawmaker also stated that the election would lead to the end of power struggle as they showed that US-supported opposition leader Juan Guaido had failed and was not popular among the people.

Over 100 political parties and associations participated in the Sunday parliamentary election in Venezuela. Guaido's opposition bloc refused to take part in the vote. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said that he is ready to resign if the opposition wins the Sunday election.

According to the preliminary results published by the National Electoral Council, after 82 percent of the votes have been counted, the socialist Simon Bolivar Great Patriotic Pole alliance, supporting Maduro, is in the lead with 67.6 percent of the vote. Opposition party, Democratic Alliance, came second with 17.95 percent of the votes.

