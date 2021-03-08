Seoul Urges Pyongyang to Have 'Wise' Reaction to US-S. Korea Military Drill - Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

South Korea hopes that North Korea will demonstrate a wise and flexible attitude toward Seoul's joint military exercises with the United States, which begins on Monday in the format of computer-simulated combined command post training, the country's unification ministry said

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) South Korea hopes that North Korea will demonstrate a wise and flexible attitude toward Seoul's joint military exercises with the United States, which begins on Monday in the format of computer-simulated combined command post training, the country's unification ministry said.

The drill, which will last until March 18, will have no outdoor maneuvers and involve a minimal number of troops. Pyongyang has long demanded Seoul and Washington to cease their military exercises, describing them as a sign of the US' hostile policy and a hindrance to normalization of intra-Korean relations, as well as North Korea's relationship with the US.

"Considering that this time, scale and format-wise, the joint exercises are conducted in a flexible manner and at a minimal scale, we will try to conduct it in such a direction that will maintain the peace process on the Korean Peninsula.

We expect that North Korea will also show a wise and flexible approach, corresponding to our efforts to establish a stable and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula," ministry spokesperson Lee Jong-joo said at a briefing.

South Korea and the US conduct annual military drills during spring and summer, as well as minor exercises throughout a year. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and Pyongyang's negative reaction, starting late 2019 the main exercises are limited to computer-simulated combined command post training, with the last year's summer drill canceled.