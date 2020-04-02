Serbia hopes for Russia's assistance on the coronavirus fight, President Aleksandar Vucic's administration said on Thursday, after Vucic's talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Serbia hopes for Russia's assistance on the coronavirus fight, President Aleksandar Vucic's administration said on Thursday, after Vucic's talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The phone conversation was held earlier on Thursday, according to the administration.

"President Putin has expressed solidarity and has pledged significant support for the Serbian state and Serbian citizens on the coronavirus fight. This envisions that Russia will send its doctors and disinfection experts [to Serbia]," the Serbian presidential administration said.