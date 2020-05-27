Serbian President to Attend WWII Victory Parade in Moscow in June - Embassy

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will attend the military parade in Moscow on June 24, marking the 75th anniversary of the World War II victory, the country's embassy in Russia told Sputnik on Wednesday

Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested Tuesday that the parade be held on June 24 after its original date of May 9 had to be rescheduled over the coronavirus.

"The president of Serbia will attend the Victory Parade," the embassy said.