Servant of the People Winning Ukrainian Election With 43.10% as 90.89% of Votes Counted

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party is leading in the snap parliamentary election with 43.10 percent of the vote, the Central Election Commission said on Tuesday, as 90.89 percent of ballots are counted.

The Opposition Platform - For Life party comes second with 12.94 percent of votes, followed by former President Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity with 8.

18 percent, former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko's Fatherland party also with 8.18 percent as well as rock musician Svyatoslav Vakarchuk's the Voice party with 5.92 percent. Other parties fail to get 5 percent of votes, needed for any Ukrainian party to enter the parliament.

On Sunday, Ukraine held snap elections to its legislature, the Verkhovna Rada. The Ukrainian parliament has 450 seats, of which 225 will be taken through party lists and the other 225 by a majority vote in single-mandate electoral districts.