Seven Civilians Killed in Roadside Bomb Blast in Western Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) A total of seven civilians have been killed as a result of a roadside bomb blast in Afghanistan's western province of Nimruz, the Khaama Press news Agency reported on Thursday, citing the local authorities.

The media stated that the explosion occurred in the province's Khash Rod district on Wednesday and wounded one more civilian.

The local authorities also said that the bomb was planted by Taliban militants. The militant group has commented the incident so far.

Though the United States and the Taliban struck their long-awaited peace deal in late February, violence in Afghanistan continues. Direct intra-Afghan talks were initially scheduled to commence in March but were pushed back due to disagreements over the mutual release of prisoners.