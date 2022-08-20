UrduPoint.com

Seven People Killed In Car Accident In Russia's Republic Of Dagestan - Interior Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2022 | 08:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2022) A minibus collided on Saturday with a truck in Russia's Republic of Dagestan, leaving seven people dead and five injured, the regional department of the Interior Ministry said.

According to the ministry, a 60-year-old driver of the minibus fell asleep and drove into the opposite lane, thus causing the crash.

"As a result of the accident, seven people, including a child, have died at the site. Five more people have been hospitalized with various injuries," the ministry said on Telegram.

All the victims were members of one family who were going to the city of Stavropol to attend a wedding.

