Seven UN Peacekeepers Killed In Central Mali Blast

Seven United Nations peacekeepers in Mali were killed on Wednesday when a logistical convoy struck an explosive device while heading to Sevare in the centre of the country, the UN mission MINUSMA said

"The initial toll is seven dead and three seriously injured," it said, without detailing the nationality of the casualties.

