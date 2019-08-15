Several Philadelphia Police Officers Injured in Active Shooting Situation - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Several Philadelphia Police Department (PPD) officers have been injured by at least one gunman that appears to be targeting them as the situation remains ongoing, PPD spokesperson Eric Gripp said in a statement.

"Shooting situation active and ongoing on 3700 15th Street," Gripp said via Twitter on Wednesday. "Avoid area. Several [Philadelphia Police Department] Officers have been injured."

He added that updates will be provided as received.

ABC New reported that witnesses heard more than 100 gunshots from at least one gunman in the area.