Seychelles Registers Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V - RDIF

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Seychelles approved the use of Sputnik V, a Russian COVID-19 vaccine, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RFID) said on Friday.

"The RDIF announces the registration of the Russian vaccine against coronavirus Sputnik V in the Republic of Seychelles.

Registration of the medication was carried out as part of an emergency use authorization (EUA). Thus, the Sputnik V vaccine has been approved in 54 countries with a total population of over 1,4 billion people," the RDIF said in a press release.

More Stories From World

