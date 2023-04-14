UrduPoint.com

April 14, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The inspection of Russia's Pacific Fleet forces will have a number of features, including a study of the underwater situation on the approaches to the fleet's bases, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday.

"The inspection will have a number of features. Before the deployment of forces to the areas where the exercises will take place, it is planned to identify the underwater situation on the approaches to the fleet's basing points in a short time," Shoigu said at a meeting with the ministry's senior officials.

The main drills should be carried out with the "designation of enemy actions and under complex jamming conditions," the statement read.

"It is necessary to work out ways to prevent the deployment of enemy forces into an operationally important region of the Pacific Ocean ” the southern part of the Sea of Okhotsk ” and to repel its landing on the southern Kuril Islands and Sakhalin Island," Shoigu added.

