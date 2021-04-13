Shooting At High School In US State Of Tennessee Claims Multiple Victims, Officer - Police
Sumaira FH 28 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 01:30 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) A shooting at a high school in the state of Tennessee has claimed multiple victims including an officer, the Knoxville Police Department said on Monday.
"Multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School. Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time. Please avoid the area," police said in a statement via Twitter.