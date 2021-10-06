UrduPoint.com

Shooting At Texas High School, Several Injured: Mayor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 09:27 PM

Shooting at Texas high school, several injured: mayor

Police in Texas said Wednesday they were responding to a shooting at a high school in the city of Arlington, with local officials confirming several people had been injured

Houston, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Police in Texas said Wednesday they were responding to a shooting at a high school in the city of Arlington, with local officials confirming several people had been injured.

"We are on the scene of a shooting at Timberview High School," the Arlington police department said in a tweet.

Mayor Jim Ross told local media "At least two people have been injured.""They are actively looking to apprehend the suspect."

