Shooting at Texas high school, several injured: mayor

Houston, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Police in Texas said Wednesday they were responding to a shooting at a high school in the city of Arlington, with local officials confirming several people had been injured.

"We are on the scene of a shooting at Timberview High School," the Arlington police department said in a tweet.

Mayor Jim Ross told local media "At least two people have been injured.""They are actively looking to apprehend the suspect."